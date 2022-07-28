BCGEU members will set up picket lines at 3:30 Monday at four BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres.

The job sites involved are:

Delta Distribution Centre

Kamloops Distribution Centre

Richmond Distribution Centre

Victoria Wholesale Centre

Only the BC LDB distribution sites listed above will be picketed.

Who else is picketing:

workers at the Wholesale Customer Centre and the Customer Care Centre in Burnaby will join the picket lines above

All other members of the B.C. public service, including those working at BC Liquor Stores, should report for work as usual and will not be picketing.

If job action escalates to include your worksite, you will be notified in advance.

It is important that we all stand together, here are ways that members who aren't picketing can support the efforts of those who are:

Supporting a picket line near you. Join the picket line during non-work hours. Even if you can't walk the line, talk to a picket captain on site about ways to show your solidarity. Wear your solidarity. Don't have a COLA button yet? Contact your area office to get one and show your support for one of our key demands.

Update your contact info

As always, please ensure that our union has your latest personal email. In the event of job action at your worksite, access to your work email will likely be cut off.

Log into the Member Portal to check that your personal information is correct and up-to-date. If you've forgotten your password, you can reset it here. If you don't yet have a Member Portal account, click here to sign up today.

NOTE: If you are adding an address that was previously unsubscribed from BCGEU emails, you must also resubscribe by filling out the form here. If you have heard from colleagues that they haven't received emails after updating their contact info, please let them know about resubscribing.

You can find answers to common questions about job action on our Strike FAQ. If you have additional questions, please contact your shop steward or [email protected].

Thank you for your unwavering support.

In solidarity,

Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee

Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff





