Earlier today, voting opened for a second time on the tentative agreement negotiated by your bargaining committee to renew your collective agreement. You can vote anytime until voting closes on Thursday, June 3 at 5pm.



A copy of the ratification document that outlines all the changes can be found here . Please read through this document before voting since you will be voting to accept or reject all of the changes in the document. New language that would be added to the collective agreement is in bold, underline and highlight, like this . Language that would be deleted from the collective agreement is struck through with a line. Below this bulletin is a brief explanations of some of the highlights of the tentative agreement, but please refer to the ratification document for a complete list of changes.



If you have any questions, or did not receive your voting credentials, please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee. Ballots are sent via email with a unique ID. This will be the only way to cast a ballot in this vote. You can also reach out to BCGEU if you did not receive your ballot, or if you’re experiencing problems voting. Pleae contact [email protected], or Sheila Matthen (Staff Representative) by calling 604-291-9611 or 1-800-663-1674 ASAP after voting opens, but no later than Thursday, June 3 at 12pm to ensure enough time to resolve your issue before voting closes. Please note that phone support is only available during BCGEU office hours Monday – Friday from 8:30am – 5pm.



Please log into the Member’s Portal here to ensure BCGEU has your correct email address for voting credentials to be emailed to you.



Ratification results will be announced on Friday, June 4.



We encourage you to vote yes and ratify your new collective agreement.



Some Highlights of the Tentative Agreement:

The agreement will be at most three years, until March 31, 2023. If wage leveling by the Government of BC ends before that date, then your collective agreement will expire, and we will meet your Employer again to bargain new wages only. Signing Bonus: Employees who are currently on staff at Royale Peninsula, and who have been working since May 15, 2020 will receive $350 for full-time employees, $200 for part-time employees, and $50 for causal employees.

Employees who are currently on staff at Royale Peninsula, and who have been working since May 15, 2020 will receive $350 for full-time employees, $200 for part-time employees, and $50 for causal employees. Wage Increases: Because of wage-levelling, there are no wage increases in this round. Any increases in wages that were less than your wage-leveled rate would not have gone to employees, therefore the Union did not focus on wages.

Because of wage-levelling, there are no wage increases in this round. Any increases in wages that were less than your wage-leveled rate would not have gone to employees, therefore the Union did not focus on wages. While wage levelling continues, you will get all wage increases in the Community Subsector Agreement. As of April 1, 2021, you would have received an increase of between 3-7% depending on your job and wage step. In your last agreement, the highest increase you received was 2.5%. If wage levelling ends, your collective agreement will expire, and we will go back to the bargaining table with your Employer to fight for fair wages. Increased Night Shift Premiums: Starting two pay periods from the date of ratification, the night shift premium will apply to hours worked between 5:00 pm (instead of 11:00 pm) and 8:00 am. The premium will increase to $0.55 per hour, up from $0.50 per hour. As of April 1, 2022, the premium will increase to $0.60 per hour.

Starting two pay periods from the date of ratification, the night shift premium will apply to hours worked between 5:00 pm (instead of 11:00 pm) and 8:00 am. The premium will increase to $0.55 per hour, up from $0.50 per hour. As of April 1, 2022, the premium will increase to $0.60 per hour. Employer Paid Doctor’s Notes: If the Employer requires you to provide a medical note for sick leave or in case an employee is terminated for missing three or more shifts without notice, the Employer will now reimburse that cost up to $25.

If the Employer requires you to provide a medical note for sick leave or in case an employee is terminated for missing three or more shifts without notice, the Employer will now reimburse that cost up to $25. Seniority: Leaves of absence due to illness or injury will now be included in seniority hours for up to 20 consecutive shifts. The Employer will now post the seniority list on the Union bulletin board.

Leaves of absence due to illness or injury will now be included in seniority hours for up to 20 consecutive shifts. The Employer will now post the seniority list on the Union bulletin board. Employer Provided Meals: Employees may purchase a meal while on shift, but the cost will change and depend on the meal. The details will be worked out on site.



In solidarity,



Tereasa Greco, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member

Darlene Thomas, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP