Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with your employer for a one year renewal to your collective agreement to March 31, 2022.



Full details will be released soon, including details on how to join the ratification meeting. We have agreed to renew the collective agreement with some minor changes for one year while your employer undergoes the process of re-applying for membership in the Health Employers Association of BC. If they are successful, this would bring your collective agreement back into the Health Services and Support – Community Subsector Agreement.



The ratification meeting will be held on July 20 at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom. Full details on how to participate will be released with the detailed ratification document.



Your bargaining committee focused on your priority of re-entering the Community Subsector Agreement, and we are pleased that your employer agreed to pursue this. Since the membership application process will take longer than we wanted to wait to bargain, we agreed to renew your collective agreement with the hope that for the next round of bargaining, you will be bargaining in the Community Subsector Agreement.



We are also pleased to announce that for the duration of this agreement, you employer agreed to a wage increase of $1.00 per hour for all classifications and all steps. This wage rate is retroactive to April 1, 2021.



We would also like to thank Julia Husdon for her participation in bargaining. Unfortunately she had to step down from the committee earlier this week.



This notice was sent to members via email.



In solidarity,



Whitney Thompson, Bargaining Committee Chair

Settimo Szliske, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations









