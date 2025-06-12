Nominations are now open for stewards at Social Development & Poverty Reduction and will close at 5:00 pm on June 26, 2025.



Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.



Some of the roles of a steward are:

Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.

Listening to co-workers about their issues.

Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.

Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.

Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.



Feel free to visit the union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards). The Union provides training for stewards to learn their new role.



Please fill out the attached nomination form and return it to the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office via regular mail, fax or email by 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 26, 2025 :

BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office - 8555 - 198A St. Langley, BC V2Y 0A9

- 8555 - 198A St. Langley, BC V2Y 0A9 Fax: (604) 882-5032

(604) 882-5032 Email: [email protected]



In solidarity



Rhonda Karaboitis

BCGEU Staff Representative



