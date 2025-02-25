On the agenda:
- Get the latest news from the bargaining table and our efforts to secure a first collective agreement
- Meet Indigenous BCGEU Executive Vice-Presidents and workers from other Indigenous Services agencies
- Learn about the benefits of union membership
- Share your workplace health and safety concerns and learn about our occupational health and safety training, and the role of our H&S reps and committee
Join one of these meetings!
A light meal and refreshments provided.
- It is our policy to maintain respectful and inclusive union meetings and events.
- Reasonable child and other dependent care expenses will be reimbursed according to our Union's financial policy. Please see a staff member or elected officer at the meeting for more information.
- Use the BC Transit Trip Planner for the best public transit routes to the meeting venues.
- If you are travelling from more than 5 kms away, you may claim mileage or a cycling allowance to attend the meeting. Please see a staff member or elected officer at the meeting for more information.
In Solidarity,
James Cavalluzzo, Organizing Dept.
