BCGEU Members at the Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness Society (ACEHS) - Union Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 25, 2025

On the agenda:

  • Get the latest news from the bargaining table and our efforts to secure a first collective agreement
  • Meet Indigenous BCGEU Executive Vice-Presidents and workers from other Indigenous Services agencies
  • Learn about the benefits of union membership
  • Share your workplace health and safety concerns and learn about our occupational health and safety training, and the role of our H&S reps and committee

 

Join one of these meetings!



Tuesday, March 4

5.15pm or 7.15 pm

Quadra Village Community Centre
Board Room
901 Kings Road
just a 3-minute walk from Spaken House

Click here for Google Map
                                                                        

 

Wednesday, March 5

5.15pm

The Dock Centre for Social Impact
Fathom Room
722 Cormorant Street
between Blanshard and Douglas Streets
a 5-minute walk from the admin office and a 10-minute walk from the Community Services office

Marker with solid fillClick here for Google Map




A light meal and refreshments provided.

  • It is our policy to maintain respectful and inclusive union meetings and events.
  • Reasonable child and other dependent care expenses will be reimbursed according to our Union's financial policy. Please see a staff member or elected officer at the meeting for more information.
  • Use the BC Transit Trip Planner for the best public transit routes to the meeting venues.
  • If you are travelling from more than 5 kms away, you may claim mileage or a cycling allowance to attend the meeting. Please see a staff member or elected officer at the meeting for more information.

 

In Solidarity,

James Cavalluzzo, Organizing Dept.

Download a PDF of this bulletin

