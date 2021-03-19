Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. BCGEU Members at The Salvation Army Harbour Light ARC - Bargaining survey for your upcoming collective agreement renewal - BCGEU

Published on March 19, 2021

Your collective agreement is expiring soon, and we want to hear from you about your top priorities for a new collective agreement.
 
Sometime in the next week, you should receive a bargaining survey mailed to your home address. This survey will let your bargaining committee know what issues matter most to you. You have until Friday, April 16 to mail the survey back to BCGEU. If you don’t receive a bargaining survey in the mail, please let one of your bargaining committee members know.
 
If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you didn’t receive this bulletin through email, please visit the Members’ Portal and make sure BCGEU has your current contact info to stay up to date on bargaining news.  
 
In sol,
 
Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member
Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Member
Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here

 



