Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU Members at The Salvation Army Harbour Light ARC - Bargaining survey for your upcoming collective agreement renewal - BCGEU
BCGEU Members at The Salvation Army Harbour Light ARC - Bargaining survey for your upcoming collective agreement renewal - BCGEU
Published on March 19, 2021
Your collective agreement is expiring soon, and we want to hear from you about your top priorities for a new collective agreement.
Sometime in the next week, you should receive a bargaining survey mailed to your home address. This survey will let your bargaining committee know what issues matter most to you. You have until Friday, April 16 to mail the survey back to BCGEU. If you don’t receive a bargaining survey in the mail, please let one of your bargaining committee members know.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you didn’t receive this bulletin through email, please visit the Members’ Portal and make sure BCGEU has your current contact info to stay up to date on bargaining news.
In sol,
Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Member Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations