Published on March 19, 2021

Your collective agreement is expiring soon, and we want to hear from you about your top priorities for a new collective agreement. 

Please complete this survey to let your bargaining committee know what issues matter most to you. You have until Sunday, April 4 to complete the survey. 

If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you didn’t receive this bulletin through email, please visit the Members’ Portal and make sure BCGEU has your current contact info to stay up to date on bargaining news.   

In sol, 

Julia Hudson, Bargaining Committee Member
Settimo Szliske, Bargaining Committee Member
Whitney Thompson, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations 

Download PDF of notice here 



