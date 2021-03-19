Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
BCGEU Members at The Salvation Army Harbour Light Detox - Bargaining survey for your upcoming collective agreement renewal - BCGEU
Published on March 19, 2021
Your collective agreement is expiring soon, and we want to hear from you about your top priorities for a new collective agreement.
Please complete this survey to let your bargaining committee know what issues matter most to you. You have until Sunday, April 4 to complete the survey.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn’t receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you didn’t receive this bulletin through email, please visit the Members’ Portal and make sure BCGEU has your current contact info to stay up to date on bargaining news.
In sol,
Julia Hudson, Bargaining Committee Member Settimo Szliske, Bargaining Committee Member Whitney Thompson, Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations