Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU's Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Jun 28):
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
BCGEU Members at Whitecliff - EMPLOYER FILES ESSENTIAL SERVICE ORDER - BCGEU
Published on July 22, 2021
Congratulations! Because of our strike notice on Friday, your employer has started to take the threat of job action seriously and has filed an order for essential services at the Labour Relations Board.
Our goal has always been to reach a fair settlement, and we are hopeful that the threat of job action has pushed your employer towards mediation.
THE OVERTIME BAN HAS BEEN CANCELLED.
We will now negotiate essential service levels with your employer before any further job action takes place.
If your employer asks you to work overtime, and you want to accept, you are now free to do so. Remember that you do have the right to refuse overtime in your collective agreement, section 18.1 (f) (Overtime).
This notice was sent via email. As we continue towards job action, it will be very important for the Union to have your personal email address. If you did not receive this notice via email, log into the Member’s Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and make sure your personal email address is correct and up to date.
In solidarity,
Tony Jillings – Bargaining Committee Chair Roseanne Parsons – Bargaining Committee Member Bonny Swanson – Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations