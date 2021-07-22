Congratulations! Because of our strike notice on Friday, your employer has started to take the threat of job action seriously and has filed an order for essential services at the Labour Relations Board.



Our goal has always been to reach a fair settlement, and we are hopeful that the threat of job action has pushed your employer towards mediation.



THE OVERTIME BAN HAS BEEN CANCELLED.



We will now negotiate essential service levels with your employer before any further job action takes place.



If your employer asks you to work overtime, and you want to accept, you are now free to do so. Remember that you do have the right to refuse overtime in your collective agreement, section 18.1 (f) (Overtime).



This notice was sent via email. As we continue towards job action, it will be very important for the Union to have your personal email address. If you did not receive this notice via email, log into the Member’s Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and make sure your personal email address is correct and up to date.



In solidarity,



Tony Jillings – Bargaining Committee Chair

Roseanne Parsons – Bargaining Committee Member

Bonny Swanson – Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP