The Victoria Transit Riders Union is having a free community event this Sunday to encourage greener communities. This is an opportunity to connect with shared ideas and community goals. There will be music, snacks, and talk about the need for fare free transit.

Date and Time

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Time: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Location

Venue: Oakland Community Centre

#1 2827 Belmont Avenue, Victoria

We look forward to seeing you there!



In solidarity,

Area 01 Cross Component Committee

Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP