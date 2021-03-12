Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
BCGEU Members in Area 12 (Terrace-Kitimat) - Cross Component Committee Event - BCGEU
Published on March 12, 2021
Event: Snow Valley Winter Wonderland Location: Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club, Terrace-Kitimat Date: March 15 to End of Season
The Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club is a non-profit organization for outdoor winter enthusiasts! The Club is located at the Onion Lake Ski Trails between Terrace and Kitimat on Highway 37, and features:
• Groomed Trails for Classic Cross Country or Skate Skiing • NEW! Snowshoe & Fatbike Trails • Groomed Designated Dog XC Ski Loop • User-Operated Night Skiing
The club is run entirely by volunteers and through the support of local governments, businesses, and pass sales. Covid safety plan is in effect: https://www.snowvalleynordics.com/
Your BCGEU Cross Component Committee is offering members in Area 12 the chance to experience this amazing winter wonderland by providing one adult day pass FREE to members. Limit of one ticket per member. Enjoy this opportunity to spend a little time in our great outdoors, fresh air and exercise!