Published on March 12, 2021

Event: Snow Valley Winter Wonderland
Location: Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club, Terrace-Kitimat
Date: March 15 to End of Season

 
The Snow Valley Nordic Ski Club is a non-profit organization for outdoor winter enthusiasts! The Club is located at the Onion Lake Ski Trails between Terrace and Kitimat on Highway 37, and features:
 
• Groomed Trails for Classic Cross Country or Skate Skiing
• NEW! Snowshoe & Fatbike Trails
• Groomed Designated Dog XC Ski Loop
• User-Operated Night Skiing
 
The club is run entirely by volunteers and through the support of local governments, businesses, and pass sales. Covid safety plan is in effect: https://www.snowvalleynordics.com/
 
Your BCGEU Cross Component Committee is offering members in Area 12 the chance to experience this amazing winter wonderland by providing one adult day pass FREE to members. Limit of one ticket per member. Enjoy this opportunity to spend a little time in our great outdoors, fresh air and exercise!
 
To reserve your ticket, contact:

[email protected]
Seth Downs
BCGEU Local 712 Coast Mountain College Instructors


Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP