To: All BCGEU Members in Component 13

Re: Updates from your new Component Executive

We are excited to announce that your new Component Executive for the Indigenous Sector has been formed! Elected representatives from your locals attended the first executive meeting back in July.

At this meeting we elected our Component's Table Officers:

Vice President: Sharon Campbell

First Vice Chair: Jennifer White

Second Vice Chair: Patricia Smith

Treasurer: Janice Davis

Recording Secretary: John Manthorpe

Your component executive also worked on business to get trained and to set-up the component including passing a motion to change the number of our component from Component 14 to Component 13.

What is the signification behind this change?

Using the number 13 in a symbolic way is a beautiful gesture of reconnecting to traditional knowledge, Indigenous worldview, and honouring the rhythm of the natural world.

It upholds Indigenous values, elevating Indigenous voices and fosters diversity, inclusion and equity while strengthening our Locals through trust, accountability and cultural understanding and sensitivity. This promotes reconciliation through action, not just words.

Here are some reasons the number 13 is significant in Indigenous Cultures:

• 13 Moons on a Turtle's back

• Lunar Calendar based on 13 full moons in a year

• Each moon reflects a seasonal Teaching or natural change tied to the land, water, and animal cycles

• The turtle shell, sacred in many Indigenous cultures, has 13 large scutes representing each full moon

Ceremonial Relevance:

• 13 sacred ceremonies, 13 clan systems, 13 stages of life

• Each full moon represents the culmination of a cycle, bringing things hidden in shadow into the light for reflection, healing, and transformation.

Want to know more about a Component Executive?

Our Component's goals are to:

• Promote union activism and education amongst our members;

• Recruit and support a strong body of stewards and occupational health and safety representatives;

• Represent the interests and wishes of our members to the Component Executive;

• Liaise with other BCGEU locals, our district labour council(s) and other unions and organizations to advance the interests of our members;

• Support members through good and welfare and other means; and

• Promote social solidarity through our work and advocacy.

What are Table Officers?

Table Officers lead the Component Executive, there is a Vice President, First Vice, Second Vice, Treasurer, and Recording Secretary. The positions are elected from among the component executive which includes local chairs and additional representatives that are elected by their locals to attend.

The positions are for a three-year term and are provided with a job description. The Vice President sits on Provincial Executive of the BCGEU (commonly referred to the as the PE). You can refer to the component bylaws for more information (click here).

In solidarity,

Sharon Campbell, Component 13 Vice-President

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative





