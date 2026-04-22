Nurses' negotiations reach impasse



On Monday April 20, the Nurses Bargaining Association (NBA) provincial bargaining committee declared that negotiations had reached an impasse with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC).

This followed arbitrator Vince Ready's ruling that massage therapy coverage for nurses be capped at $1,427 in 2027 and $1,145 in 2028, with no immediate changes before a new plan model is implemented on January 1, 2027.

Nurses made it very clear that benefits were a top priority in this round of bargaining, and the NBA has fought to protect these benefits at the bargaining table. These supports help nurses stay well in an increasingly demanding profession, and health employers have repeatedly pushed to cut them, citing rising costs, and ultimately forced this issue into arbitration rather than negotiating.

This isn't about massage – it's about respecting nurses for what they bring to the health care system and offering a contract that serves the nurses of British Columbia. That's why this ruling marks a turning point in negotiations.

The NBA committee has now authorized a strike vote which will take place in the coming weeks. A positive strike vote does not automatically mean a strike will happen. It signals readiness. Job action escalates in stages, and a full withdrawal of services is a last step. Very often, a strong strike vote is enough to force the employer back to the table to negotiate better terms.

The NBA will be sharing more details to ensure members have the information they need to take next steps. Updates will be provided to BCGEU members as they become available, including how to participate.



In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU Vice-President Health Services, Component 4



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP