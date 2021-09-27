BCGEU Component 4 (Health Services) is preparing for negotiations to renew the Health Facilities Subsector (FBA) Collective Agreement.

Health Bargaining Conference Delegates

As you know, we are holding a Health Bargaining Conference on October 15 & 16, 2021, in Vancouver. Delegates to the conference have been nominated from around the province. The conference delegates are:

Local 401

Bhajan Tathgar, Micheil Bryson, Richard Ziemianski, Joel Blanco

Local 403

Lynn Meskas, Kim Garcia, Audrey Todd, Diane Philbrook, Jennifer Camara, Candice Dunsmore, Kulwinder Kahlon, Gavin Gill, Mary Ann Dela Rosa, Keith Johnson, Sandy Barndt

Local 406

Tammy Buchan, Thomas Christen

Local 409

Rory Pownall

Local 412

Marzena Motz

Equity

Seyoun Tekle

Bargaining Survey

Your opinions matter!

Delegates to the conference will review members’ input from a bargaining survey. You may access the survey in one of two ways:

Electronically (Preferred)

Please provide your bargaining priorities via the online bargaining survey. Check your email or ask a steward for the link to the survey.

Paper

You may download and print a copy of the bargaining survey. Check your email or ask a steward for the link to the survey. Printed surveys may be returned by scanning and emailing to [email protected], faxing to 604-294-5092 or toll-free fax 1-800-946-0244, or by mailing to:

BCGEU Negotiations

Attn. FBA Bargaining

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3

Whether you complete an electronic or paper survey, please ensure your responses are received by the BCGEU by October 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM PDT.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations





