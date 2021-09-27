BCGEU Component 4 (Health Services) is preparing for negotiations to renew the Health Facilities Subsector (FBA) Collective Agreement.
Health Bargaining Conference Delegates
As you know, we are holding a Health Bargaining Conference on October 15 & 16, 2021, in Vancouver. Delegates to the conference have been nominated from around the province. The conference delegates are:
Local 401
- Bhajan Tathgar, Micheil Bryson, Richard Ziemianski, Joel Blanco
Local 403
- Lynn Meskas, Kim Garcia, Audrey Todd, Diane Philbrook, Jennifer Camara, Candice Dunsmore, Kulwinder Kahlon, Gavin Gill, Mary Ann Dela Rosa, Keith Johnson, Sandy Barndt
Local 406
- Tammy Buchan, Thomas Christen
Local 409
- Rory Pownall
Local 412
- Marzena Motz
Equity
- Seyoun Tekle
Bargaining Survey
Your opinions matter!
Delegates to the conference will review members’ input from a bargaining survey. You may access the survey in one of two ways:
Electronically (Preferred)
Please provide your bargaining priorities via the online bargaining survey. Check your email or ask a steward for the link to the survey.
Paper
You may download and print a copy of the bargaining survey. Check your email or ask a steward for the link to the survey. Printed surveys may be returned by scanning and emailing to [email protected], faxing to 604-294-5092 or toll-free fax 1-800-946-0244, or by mailing to:
BCGEU Negotiations
Attn. FBA Bargaining
4911 Canada Way
Burnaby BC V5G 3W3
Whether you complete an electronic or paper survey, please ensure your responses are received by the BCGEU by October 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM PDT.
In solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.