BCGEU members on Canada Line back at the table Monday morning - BCGEU

Published on February 01, 2021

BURNABY, COAST SALISH TERRITORIES - Members of the B.C. Government & Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) working for Protrans BC, operator of the Canada Line, are in a legal strike position as of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Seventeen hours of talks over the weekend brought the sides closer together, but did not result in a deal. 
 
The two sides will resume bargaining Monday morning with the hopes of resolving outstanding issues.
 
The current contract expired in December 2019 and contract talks started in February 2020. In November 2020 union members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action-that mandate would have expired on February 3rd.
 
The BCGEU represents about 180 workers at the Canada Line which is privately operated by Protrans BC Operations Ltd. and owned by the multinational SNC-Lavalin.

For more information please contact Bronwen Barnett, BCGEU Communications, at 604-719-4713 or Bronwen.barnett@bcgeu.ca

