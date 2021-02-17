Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
BCGEU members ratify collective agreement with Protrans BC
Published on February 17, 2021
A majority of the 180 Canada Line workers represented by the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) voted on Sunday in favour of ratifying their collective agreement with their employer, Protrans BC Operations Ltd., after reaching a tentative agreement on February 2, 2021.
The agreement was ratified after 13 months without a contract, more than 40 bargaining sessions and is the result of the hard work and dedication of the bargaining committee.
The agreement term is four-years – from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023 – and includes wage and sick leave improvements, a significant increase in benefits coverage and more. These gains represent meaningful advancements in the agreement between these members and their employer, and the respect Canada Line workers deserve for the vital services they provide to our communities.