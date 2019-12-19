The bargaining committee met with Hospitality Industrial Relations (HIR) and the employers on December 12 and 13, 2019. Despite our best efforts we have not been able to reach an agreement to deliver what members have said they need to see in a renewed collective agreement.

On the morning of December 13, 2019, the bargaining committee told HIR that the parties were not making enough progress at the table and the Union would take some time to consider its options. Part of this thorough consideration of next steps will involve engaging further with members. The bargaining committee's only goal remains reaching a tentative agreement that meets the needs of members.

If members hear rumours regarding bargaining or have any questions or concerns they are encouraged to speak with a member of the bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Kelly Biln, Bargaining committee member (Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel)

Aruna Singh, Bargaining committee member (Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel)

Daniel Colussi, Bargaining committee member (Crest Hotel)

Nick Salyn, Bargaining committee member (Crest Hotel)

Ryan Stewart, Staff representative, negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP