BCGEU members win major victory for safe workplaces during COVID-19

I am writing to celebrate with you. Because of our solidarity and collective action, our union has won a major victory in our campaign to ensure safer workplaces across British Columbia.



The Provincial Health Officer has just announced that wearing masks is now mandatory in all indoor public and retail spaces.



This is a huge victory that shows the power of workers standing together to demand safe workplaces. It's a result of you speaking up, applying pressure and insisting on your health and safety.



I know many of you have been concerned about returning to the office and, for those working directly with the public, you've experienced heightened stress, verbal abuse and, of course, fear of contracting COVID-19 – all while working hard to serve the public in the safest way possible. With this order, we now finally have the clear, consistent and official support we need to keep ourselves, our families, and the public safe.



We have issued a media release about this win, thanking the government for listening to us and to Dr. Bonnie Henry for giving us the clarity and support we need in order to continue serving the public.



Safe workplaces are not negotiable. We know this, and fortunately, now the Provincial Health Officer does, too.



This is a tough time, and we'll get through this together.



In solidarity,



Stephanie Smith

President

UWU/MoveUP