BCGEU Members working at ISM Canada - Bargaining Update - BCGEU

Published on May 20, 2021

The Bargaining Committee has met approximately 18 days since Negotiations commenced in February. While we have made some gains in non-monetary issues, we are very far apart in wages and benefits. We know this is important to you, so we will be calling a Town Hall Meeting for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm to get direction from you and plan the next steps.
 
If you have any questions, please contact a member of the Bargaining Committee.
 
In solidarity,
 
Falon Renshaw. Bargaining Committee Member
Amanda Kaczowka, Bargaining Committee Member
Michael Subasic, Bargaining Committee Member
Nadine Cosgrave, Bargaining Committee Member
Shirley Kay, Staff Representative
Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



