BCGEU Members working at ISM Canada - Bargaining Update - BCGEU
Published on May 20, 2021
The Bargaining Committee has met approximately 18 days since Negotiations commenced in February. While we have made some gains in non-monetary issues, we are very far apart in wages and benefits. We know this is important to you, so we will be calling a Town Hall Meeting for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm to get direction from you and plan the next steps.
If you have any questions, please contact a member of the Bargaining Committee.
In solidarity,
Falon Renshaw. Bargaining Committee Member Amanda Kaczowka, Bargaining Committee Member Michael Subasic, Bargaining Committee Member Nadine Cosgrave, Bargaining Committee Member Shirley Kay, Staff Representative Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations