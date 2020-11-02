 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on November 02, 2020

The current collective Agreement between the BCGEU and ISM Canada expires on December 31, 2020. As a result we are now preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. The first step is for BCGEU members at ISM Canada to elect a Bargaining Committee.

Nominations are now open for up to four members and will be accepted at the BCGEU Victoria Area Union Office until 5:00 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020. (nomination form attached).

Please email completed nomination forms to Shirley Kay at shirley.kay@bcgeu.ca. If more than four members are nominated for the bargaining committee, an election will be required.

Any questions can be directed to Shirley at 250 388 9948 or by email to Shirley.Kay@bcgeu.ca.

 

In solidarity

 

Shirley Kay
BCGEU Staff Representative


Download nomination form here
Download bargaining survey here
Download PDF of notice here


