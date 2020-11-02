Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
BCGEU Members working at ISM Canada - Election of Bargaining Committee and Bargaining Survey - BCGEU
Published on November 02, 2020
The current collective Agreement between the BCGEU and ISM Canada expires on December 31, 2020. As a result we are now preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. The first step is for BCGEU members at ISM Canada to elect a Bargaining Committee.
Nominations are now open for up to four members and will be accepted at the BCGEU Victoria Area Union Office until 5:00 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020. (nomination form attached).
Please email completed nomination forms to Shirley Kay at shirley.kay@bcgeu.ca. If more than four members are nominated for the bargaining committee, an election will be required.
Any questions can be directed to Shirley at 250 388 9948 or by email to Shirley.Kay@bcgeu.ca.