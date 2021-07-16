We are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement.

A detailed package will be sent to your home email soon. A Town hall meeting to discuss the package and to answer questions will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Ratification Vote Meeting Details

Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 604-359-9960,,126731557# Canada, New Westminster

(833) 837-5223,,126731557# Canada (Toll-free)

Phone Conference ID: 126 731 557#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

To download the Microsoft Teams mobile app for Android click here.

To download the Microsoft Teams mobile app for iPhone click here.

To join a Microsoft Teams meeting from your internet browser, click here and enter the meeting ID and passcode.

Voting Information

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this Ratification vote. During the Ratification vote meeting, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

If you know of a member who does not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please tell them to contact [email protected] so voting credentials can be emailed to them in time to vote.

Microsoft Teams Conference Call Meeting Tutorial Information

If you are new to using Microsoft Teams meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Microsoft in advance: How do I join a Microsoft Teams Meeting? If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

In solidarity,

Falon Renshaw. Bargaining Committee Member

Amanda Kaczowka, Bargaining Committee Member

Michael Subasic, Bargaining Committee Member

Nadine Cosgrave, Bargaining Committee Member

Shirley Kay, Staff Representative

Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP