BCGEU OKANAGAN AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

November 30, 2020

POSITION: SECRETARY

GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

A secretary is required to provide secretarial support to the staff representatives in the Okanagan Area Office.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful applicant will perform Level 5 duties as assigned. Duties to include: processing a variety of documents on a personal computer, including collective agreements, meeting notices, bargaining bulletins, grievance letters, leaves of absence and general correspondence; calculating calendar deadlines for grievances, notice to bargain letters, appeals and expedited arbitrations; balancing and maintaining a petty cash fund, making purchases and issuing cheques from the imprest account, reconciling monthly bank statements, calculating charge backs to components/locals; coordinating, preparing and distributing materials for strike/ratification votes and elections; assisting component/local executive in performing their duties such as stewards'/retirees' banquets; arranging for union observers to attend selection panels upon members' requests; maintaining a filing system such as grievances, appeals, local, component, cross-component, stewards/officer information; responding to telephone inquiries and receiving visitors such as members, staff representatives, senior labour and management personnel, Provincial Executive; scheduling appointments; making travel and hotel arrangements; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; keyboarding 60-70 wpm; experience and knowledge of database management; accounting/payroll experience a definite asset; an aptitude for organization and detail; excellent interpersonal skills; good telephone manner and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, BCGEU Headquarters, by 5 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca





