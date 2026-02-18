BCGEU opposes government move to eliminate independent Merit Commissioner

The provincial government has introduced legislation to amend the Public Service Act that would abolish the independent Office of the Merit Commissioner and transfer its responsibilities to the BC Public Service Agency (PSA).

The BCGEU strongly opposes this change.

The union was not consulted prior to the introduction of this legislation, despite the direct impact it could have on the integrity and transparency of staffing processes that affect thousands of our members.

If passed, oversight of merit-based hiring, promotions, and transfers – along with public reporting on staffing reviews – would be moved inside the PSA. The Deputy Minister of the PSA would assume the role currently held by the independent Merit Commissioner.

Government has stated that the merit principle will remain unchanged and that there will be no changes to terms and conditions of employment. However, the issue is whether there is independent oversight to ensure it is applied fairly and transparently.

The Office of the Merit Commissioner exists to independently review staffing decisions and publicly report on whether appointments are truly merit-based. That independence is critical. It protects against political or internal interference and gives members confidence that competitions, promotions, and transfers are conducted fairly.

Shifting these oversight functions into the same agency responsible for administering hiring processes raises serious concerns about accountability and conflict of interest.

As BCGEU President – and Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee – Paul Finch stated: "You cannot effectively oversee yourself. Independent review exists for a reason: to ensure accountability, maintain public confidence, and protect from political or internal interference. Eliminating independent oversight undermines transparency and risks eroding trust in the fairness of public service staffing."

For members like you, this is about fairness and trust. You deserve confidence that staffing processes are impartial and that advancement is based on merit – not influence.

There are no immediate changes to staffing processes. The legislation must pass the Legislative Assembly and receive Royal Assent before coming into effect.

We are also aware of the government's proposed cuts to the public service workforce. While these cuts are expected to impact excluded positions, we are closely monitoring these developments to ensure members' rights and fair staffing practices are protected during this period of change.

Our union will continue to oppose this legislation and advocate for the preservation of strong, independent oversight of merit-based staffing. We will keep you informed as this develops.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff

UWU/MoveUP