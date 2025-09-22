MEDIA ADVISORY



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 22, 2025



BCGEU president media availability re: new job escalation



BURNABY, B.C. – BCGEU President, Paul Finch, who also serves as chair of the public service bargaining committee, will be on site at the Liquor Distribution Branch's (LDB) Delta Distribution Centre this morning to provide an update on a sharp rise in public service job action this week.

Who: Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the public service bargaining committee

An update from Paul Finch on further public service job action Where: LDB Delta Distribution Centre: 7003 72 St, Delta

LDB Delta Distribution Centre: 7003 72 St, Delta When: 9:30 a.m.

After three weeks of job action and continued refusal by the provincial government to return to the bargaining table with a revised wage mandate, Finch will be announcing escalation of job action this week at sites across the province.

A full list of existing picket line locations can be found here.

"The public service bargaining committee is ready to return to the table as soon as government presents a fair, improved wage mandate," said Paul Finch, BCGEU president and chair of the public service bargaining committee. "Public service workers can't keep falling behind-wages in B.C. have risen 40.6% since 2016, yet public service workers have only seen a 27.2% increase. We're on job action to close that 13.4-point gap and keep up with the cost of living. If government refuses to negotiate, our union will continue to sharply escalate job action across the province."

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604.442.2289

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





