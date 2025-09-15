MEDIA ADVISORY



September 15, 2025

BCGEU President Paul Finch to comment on BC provincial budget 2025



First Quarterly Report

BURNABY, B.C. – September 15, 2025 – BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) president and public service bargaining committee chair Paul Finch will be available to media this afternoon to provide reaction to the provincial government's release of the 2025 First Quarterly Budget Report.



Details

Date : Monday, September 15, 2025

: Monday, September 15, 2025 Who : Paul Finch, President, BCGEU

: Paul Finch, President, BCGEU Time : 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Format: Virtual or phone interviews (by request)

Context Today marks the beginning of the third week of BCGEU job action following a breakdown in negotiations for a new collective agreement covering more than 34,000 provincial public service workers. Currently, more than 6,000 members are participating in job action at worksites across B.C.



Negotiations with the Public Service Agency began on January 22, 2025, but reached impasse last month after the agreement expired on March 31. Members are demanding wages that keep pace with the cost of living, fair access to telework, a modernized contract, and limits on non-union managers. Job action will continue to escalate until government returns to the table with a fair offer.

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service



