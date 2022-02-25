BCGEU president to join VIRL librarians on picket line as job action continues

BURNABY, B.C. (COAST SALISH TERRITORIES) – Members of the BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) working as librarians for the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) will get a boost tomorrow when BCGEU president Stephanie Smith and members of the union’s Public Service Bargaining Committee join the picket line as a show of solidarity.



The librarians have been without a contract since December 2020 and have been conducting escalating job action since March 9 after mediated negotiations with their employer broke down over wages.



Date: Tuesday, March 15

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. noon

Location: VIRL’s Sidney/North Saanich branch (10091 Resthaven Drive in Sidney)

Contact: [email protected]



For more information, including previous media releases and picket updates, visit www.bcgeu.ca/virl.



The BCGEU is B.C.'s most dynamic, diverse, and fastest growing union -- representing more than 82,000 members who work in every sector of the economy and live in every community across the province including the 48 librarians who work for the Vancouver Island Regional Library.