As you are aware, many members working in community social services have been patiently waiting for the distribution of the provincial government's COVID-19 Temporary Pandemic Pay (TPP).

Your union understands that the continued delay of TPP funds is unacceptable and frustrating. That's why your union has sent a letter to the new Minister of Finance calling on the provincial government to immediately distribute these funds. Read the letter here.

Further delays are not acceptable. As BCGEU President Stephanie Smith states in the letter, "I'm sure you understand that the delay is not only frustrating for our members, but it significantly undermines our shared belief that your government values the contributions that working British Columbians have made throughout the pandemic."

Your union recognizes the incredible pressures you are faced with during these challenging, uncertain times, and we will continue pressing the government until the TPP funds are dispersed. Thank you for all you do.



Download Ltr to Minister Robinson here



UWU/MoveUP