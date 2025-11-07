Media Advisory:



BURNABY, B.C. – BCGEU members of the public service began voting yesterday on the tentative agreement reached between the BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) and the provincial government's Public Service Agency (PSA). Voting will be done online via Simply Voting and will take place between November 6 and 13.



BCGEU president Paul Finch says the tentative agreement is the result of the unity and determination of members who stood together on picket lines for eight weeks to demand dignity and fair treatment.



"The resolve of public service workers is what got us to the point of a tentative agreement and the crucial next step in this democratic process is for each member to vote on its ratification."



The results of the vote will be shared on November 13 via press release.



The BCGEU's public service bargaining unit is one of the largest in B.C., consisting of over 34,000 members. Negotiations began on January 22, 2025, and their collective agreement expired on March 31, 2025.

