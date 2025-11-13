FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 13, 2025



BURNABY, B.C. – BCGEU members of the public service have voted in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement reached between the BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) and the provincial government's Public Service Agency (PSA). Of all public service members, 79% took part in the vote, and 89.3% of those who voted supported (ratified) the tentative agreement. This marks the official end of a historic eight-week strike by public service workers.

BCGEU President Paul Finch says this agreement would not be possible without the tenacity and solidarity of members who stood together for weeks on end to demand a fair deal.

"The focus of this victory is the unwavering determination shown by BCGEU and PEA members as they stood on the lines and did what it took to achieve these gains," said Finch. "For eight difficult weeks, they stood firm-fighting for a strong public service that makes our province work. This deal proves that workers standing together is how real progress is made."

This agreement represents meaningful movement toward closing the gap between public sector wages and the rising cost of living and makes significant progress on key issues such as wages, affordability, and respect for frontline public service workers.

Under the agreement, employees will receive a general wage increase of 3% per year for four years, along with additional targeted pay adjustments for the lowest paid workers in the public service to address the affordability crisis. It also includes a range of non-monetary improvements and enhanced benefits, including:

Proper classification and evaluation of job duties to ensure that members are fairly compensated for the work they do, with the formation of a joint committee to develop a new, relevant and fair system of classification evaluation to replace the existing Public Service Job Evaluation Plan (PSJEP).

of job duties to ensure that members are fairly compensated for the work they do, with the formation of a to replace the existing Public Service Job Evaluation Plan (PSJEP). Stronger job protections , including a new process to review excluded positions and return improperly excluded ones to the bargaining unit.

, including a new process to review excluded positions and return improperly excluded ones to the bargaining unit. A faster grievance tribunal process to resolve disputes more efficiently.

to resolve disputes more efficiently. Improved vision care and counselling benefits to better support mental health and overall wellbeing.

to better support mental health and overall wellbeing. Established a category of fully remote workers that have unique agreement protections.

"This agreement is what is needed to help keep experienced public service workers in their jobs," Finch said. "It helps ensure they're able to continue to provide the critical services that British Columbians rely on every day."

The BCGEU maintained essential services and tried to focus job action on government operations in the initial weeks of the strike to minimize disruption to the public. Finch thanked British Columbians for their patience and support throughout the dispute.

"Throughout the strike, public service workers were eager to return to their jobs serving the public. They did not take this job action lightly. We know this strike has had an impact on the public, and our commitment was always to strengthen public services. We are grateful for the support of the public as we navigated this difficult strike together."

"The solidarity shown by BCGEU and PEA members was undeniable, and this contract is the direct result of their commitment," Finch stated. "This victory sets a new standard for what workers can achieve when they stand shoulder-to-shoulder. It ensures that public service remains a strong and viable career in B.C."

