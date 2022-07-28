Highlights of tentative agreement



As promised in yesterday’s bulletin, here are the highlights of the tentative agreement. The full text of the agreement will be available early next week in a ratification document that will explain the details of the tentative agreement and how those changes will impact you and your co-workers.



Now that we’ve reached a tentative agreement with your employer, the ratification process begins. This is where you’ll have your say. Ratification of a tentative agreement involves two steps: member education and voting. Those steps are described below.



Member education

During the education process your bargaining committee will be working hard to make sure every member of the bargaining unit understands how the agreement will impact their working lives. This will involve producing a ratification document that explains the tentative agreement as well as planning a series of member education sessions—telephone townhalls and webinars—where members will be able to ask questions about the agreement. The point of the education process is making sure every member of the bargaining unit has the information they need to vote with confidence.



Voting

Once the member education process is complete every member will have a chance to vote on whether to ratify the tentative agreement. Each member will receive two ballots – one for the main agreement and one for the component agreement. The voting process will be conducted by electronic ballots. You will be emailed and mailed a copy of your personalized voting credentials. If a simple majority (50% + 1 of total votes cast) of votes are in favour of ratification, the tentative agreement is ratified and will become your new collective agreement. If the agreement fails to ratify, then the bargaining process continues.





REMINDER: It is important that your bargaining committee can contact members to communicate important information about the ratification process. Please check with your coworkers to ensure they are receiving these important updates. Log in to update information here. Please note: If you are adding an address that was previously unsubscribed from BCGEU emails, you must also resubscribe by filling out the form here.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President and Committee Chair

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff





