BCGEU public service workers begin job action tomorrow

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 1, 2025

Victoria, B.C. (Lək̓ʷəŋən Territory) – A portion of members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) working for the BC Public Service will begin walking picket lines tomorrow, September 2, 2025, at various locations throughout the province.

BCGEU President Paul Finch will join striking workers on a picket line in Victoria where media are invited to attend.

WHAT: Striking BCGEU members working for the BC Public Service walking a picket line in Victoria. BCGEU President Paul Finch will give remarks to workers and then be available for media interviews.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 10 a.m. PST

WHO: BCGEU President Paul Finch with striking public service workers.

WHERE: Jack Davis Building, 1810 Blanshard Street, Victoria, B.C.

VISUALS: BC Public Service workers with picket signs and flags walking around the entrances to the building. Chanting and remarks from BCGEU President Paul Finch.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nadja Komnenic, BCGEU Communications

[email protected], 604-442-2289

Picket lines will also be in Prince George at 1011 4th Ave and in Surrey at 10470 152 Street. Shift times vary, but picketers will be on site for photos and video between 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST.

Note: there will be no media spokespeople at the Prince George and Surrey picket lines. Please send interview requests to Nadja Komnenic, BCGEU Communications

[email protected], 604-442-2289

The BCGEU’s public service bargaining unit is one of the largest in B.C., consisting of over 34,000 members. Negotiations with the BC Public Service Agency began on January 22, 2025. The strike vote was called following a breakdown in negotiations between the BCGEU and the PSA on July 18, 2025. Strike notice was issued on August 29, 2025, after BCGEU members voted 92.7 percent in favour of striking.

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service