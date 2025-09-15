FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 15, 2025



Vancouver, B.C. – Statement from BCGEU President Paul Finch on the Provincial Budget Update

The provincial government's First Quarterly Report confirms what we've been saying all along: Investing in public service workers is critical for sustaining the services British Columbians rely on and to driving B.C.'s economy forward- in particular in our resource sectors.



Numbers released today by B.C.'s Finance Minister indicate that B.C.'s economy remains strong despite global volatility, with low unemployment numbers and a debt-to-GDP servicing ratio that remains among the best in the country.



In the province's press release, Finance Minister Brenda Bailey states that government "is focusing on the key services that people and families need, and protecting the services we all depend on now, and for the future." The looming crisis faced by the province is the risk that the people who provide these services can no longer afford to stay in their jobs. Thousands of these workers are now entering week three of a public service strike.



B.C.'s public service workers-wildfire fighters, social workers, sheriffs, correctional officers, conservation officers, court clerks and thousands of others-are still making less than the average British Columbian. They never caught up from the cuts of the previous government, and more than half say they've considered leaving their jobs because of wages. That's not sustainable for workers or for the services British Columbians count on.



Our general wage increase proposal of 4 per cent and 4.25 per cent over two years is fair and reasonable. It's designed to protect public service workers against inflation and to close the wage gap created over the past decade. Government's current offer does neither. The government's last offer was 1.5% in year one and 2% in year two; less than inflation and a continuation of the devaluing of the critical work done by people like wildfire fighters, healthcare workers and correctional officers.



Public service workers are crucial to driving B.C.'s economy forward. If this government is serious about building a strong economy and protecting the services British Columbians rely on, it must treat the workers who make that economy run with fairness and respect. That starts with a fair deal at the bargaining table.

-30-

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604.442.2289



Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service



Photos: Images from the picket lines can be found here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/bcgeu/





UWU/MoveUP