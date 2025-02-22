Media Release: BCGEU reiterates call for CLBC’s role to return to direct government

MEDIA RELEASE

February 21, 2025

BCGEU reiterates call for CLBC’s role to return to direct government

Rejects assertions that doing so would be a move backwards for individuals with disabilities

Burnaby (Coast Salish Territories) – Following recent concerns that bringing Community Living BC’s (CLBC) work back into direct government would move the province backwards, BCGEU members working at the agency have emphasized that doing so would actually be a step forward. Removing a layer of bureaucracy will improve service delivery and could provide significant cost savings that could instead go to direct care.

“CLBC workers have dedicated themselves to providing the supports needed for individuals with disabilities to live as independently as possible. Unfortunately, in their experience, CLBC’s priorities are now hindering independent living rather than empowering the individuals they’re tasked with supporting,” said Paul Finch, BCGEU president. “For many years, the agency’s prioritization of clawing back direct care funding down to the penny and their dysfunctional management structure has shifted valuable funding away from improving and expanding services.”

“Our members are concerned by recent comments attributed to the Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. We encourage the ministry to clarify and affirm that they will not reinstate institutionalization regardless of the role the CLBC plays,” said Finch.

“It’s important to separate CLBC’s work from deinstitutionalization; that process was well underway when CLBC was created to simply be the funding administrator for community-based care. Unfortunately, it is now clear that they are not capable of fulfilling that mandate.”

Recent developments – the coroner’s inquiry into the death of Florence Girard, allegations of favourable treatment for certain care providers, and a number of families speaking out about difficulties dealing with CLBC – have brought to light what BCGEU members at CLBC have been saying for years: the agency’s administrative and governance structures are not adequate for its significant responsibilities. Working alongside families and direct care providers, CLBC workers regularly hear concerns about inequitable care and frustrations with the agency.

“Given the agency’s governance challenges, members don’t have much faith in CLBC’s ability to implement the recommendations in the recent coroner’s report. Even if fully implemented, these changes won’t be sufficient to turn the agency around. Every day members see additional, deeper issues that were outside of the inquiry’s scope,” said Finch

BCGEU represents nearly 800 CLBC workers – including administrative officers, clerks, mental health support workers, occupational therapists and social program officers – throughout the province.

Paul Finch, president of the BCGEU, will be available for media interviews via phone or Zoom.

Contact: BCGEU Communications – [email protected]





