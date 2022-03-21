Ahead of the Loblaw (TSX: L) annual meeting of shareholders on May 5, 2022, the BCGEU has released an investor brief about its shareholder proposal, raising concerns about forced labour and supply chain controversies at Loblaw. The Proposal asks Loblaw to disclose the results of its supplier audits. In line with its peers

BCGEU encourages investors to vote for this proposal.



Download PDF Investor Brief Loblaw





