Ahead of the Thomson Reuters (TSX, NYSE: TRI) annual meeting of shareholders on June 9, 2021 the BCGEU has released an Investor Brief about its shareholder proposal, raising concerns about human rights impacts at the Toronto-based company.

Historically a publishing business, Thomson Reuters's "Change Program" announced in 2021 will transition the company "from a content provider to a content-driven technology company." The company will increasingly rely on Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to grow revenues, and TRI sees its U.S. government business as a key driver for growth.

Thomson Reuters has made its products such as CLEAR® available to ICE, which has been used to track and arrest immigrants on a massive scale. The shareholder proposal asks the board to produce a human rights risk report identifying the potential human rights risks as the company transitions to a technology and AI business, and to compare the approach to human rights against those of other prominent technology companies.

As a technology business, Thomson Reuters lacks the risk mitigation safeguards its technology company peers have adopted, heightening the risks of adverse human rights impacts through the use of the company's products.

