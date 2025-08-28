FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 28, 2025

BCGEU responds to HEU framework deal

Burnaby, B.C. – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is expressing strong disappointment with the deal announced between the Hospital Employees' Union (HEU) and the provincial government this afternoon.

"The BCGEU is very disappointed with today's announcement of a deal framework between the Hospital Employees' Union and the provincial government," said BCGEU President Paul Finch. "The agreement is below inflation and undermines the very fight that public service workers across B.C. are taking on together for fair wages and respect at the bargaining table. This announcement will not undercut the strength and solidarity of BCGEU members, and the wider labour movement currently engaged in bargaining. BCGEU members are united, and we are pressing forward to win a fair deal that respects the rising cost of living and the critical work our members do every day," continued Finch.

BCGEU will be conducting a press conference on Friday, August 29 at 2:00pm to share results of the BCGEU strike vote and next steps in the public sector bargaining process. Details of the press conference are available here.

-30-

Media Contact: Nadja Komnenic, BCGEU Communications

[email protected], 604-442-2289





UWU/MoveUP