FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



September 11, 2025



BCGEU responds to Prime Minister's B.C. resource projects announcement



BURNABY, B.C. – Today, BCGEU President and Public Service Bargaining Committee Chair Paul Finch responded to Prime Minister Mark Carney's announcement that he hopes to fast track two key B.C. resource projects:



"Prime Minister Carney's announcement might promise new natural resource projects for B.C., but those plans cannot move forward without the skilled public service workers who make B.C.'s resource economy possible," said Paul Finch. "Our members-who are currently on strike-are the ones who ensure these projects meet safety, environmental and regulatory standards. Government's below inflation offer is why more than half of these members have contemplated leaving their public service jobs. If government wants these projects to proceed, they need to come back to the table with a fair deal for the workers who keep the province running

-30-



For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604.442.2289

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





UWU/MoveUP