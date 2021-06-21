On Tuesday, June 15, the Office of the Ombudsperson of B.C. released a report describing the office's investigation into the use of separate confinement at the youth custody centres in Burnaby and Prince George. The report makes 26 recommendations related to the use of separate confinement and other issues in youth custody. Read the full report, entitled Alone: The Prolonged and Repeated Isolation of Youth in Custody, here.



BCGEU President Stephanie Smith has spoken with B.C.'s Ombudsperson, Jay Chalke, about the report, and your union understands the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) has accepted the report and intends to implement the recommendations. Read the Minister Mitzi Dean's response to the youth justice report here.



Your union will be meeting with the ministry to discuss these matters in the coming weeks with a specific focus on ensuring the ministry understands how the implementation of these recommendations could impact you and your work. To inform those discussions, we are seeking feedback from our members concerning the report and its recommendations (Appendix A in attached report).



Please review the recommendations and contact the following stewards at your respective worksite by June 28, 2021 with your feedback.

Danni Vander Voort (Burnaby Youth Custody Services Centre): [email protected]

Lisa Hendricks (Prince George Youth Custody Centre): [email protected]





