BCGEU stands in solidarity with farmers in India

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union expresses solidarity with farmers, labour activists and other workers in India who are protesting dangerous new agricultural legislation that threatens the livelihoods of millions of families.

In September, the Indian government quietly passed or amended three Farm Bills designed to deregulate agricultural markets and open them up to takeover by multinational corporations.

Farmers, who immediately recognized that these bills would destroy their ability to make a living and eventually push them off their land, took to the streets in historic protests. Despite a brutal reaction from Indian police, protests have grown over the last two months, with millions demonstrating across India.

Today, the BCGEU is expressing our solidarity with the farmers protesting in India. We echo the calls to stop the corporate takeover of India's agricultural sector, and to immediately release all political prisoners, including union members, arrested for protesting these draconian laws.

