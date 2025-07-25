BCGEU Statement on Fort Langley Pride Crosswalk

The BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) stands in full solidarity with the Langley Pride Society and 2SLGBTQIA+ community members in Fort Langley and beyond as the Township of Langley considers removing the Pride crosswalk located in the heart of the village.

Council's motion to remove and relocate the crosswalk-under the guise of "heritage" and "visibility"-is deeply concerning. The motion was sparked by repeated vandalism of the existing Pride crosswalk. But instead of confronting the hateful motivations behind that vandalism, Council has chosen to defer the decision and sidestep the real issue: the need for visible, unapologetic support for 2SLGBTQIA+ people in public spaces.

Let's be clear: relocating the crosswalk doesn't solve the problem-it hides it. Symbols of Pride exist to affirm that 2SLGBTQIA+ people belong. When those symbols are under attack, the solution isn't to compromise and move them. It's to stand up and say: hate has no place here.

As a union, we believe in equity, dignity, and justice for all workers and all people. That includes fighting back when public institutions send messages-intentional or not-that inclusion is negotiable.



Here's how you can help:

📧 Write to Township of Langley councillors and tell them you oppose removing or relocating the Pride crosswalk. Demand real action to address the hate behind the vandalism.

🔗 Get more information and email addresses for councillors from the Langley Pride Society's website langleypridesociety.ca

📅 Show up to future council meetings if you live in Langley Township.

Public pressure makes a difference.

Pride is not a seasonal gesture or a paint job.

It's a statement that every member of our community-no matter their gender or who they love-deserves to feel safe, valued, and visible. We won't accept anything less.





UWU/MoveUP