The BCGEU extends its deepest condolences to the families and communities who lost loved ones during the mass casualty incident at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival on April 26, 2025. Our thoughts are with the Filipino-Canadian community in B.C. and all that are impacted by this devastating act of violence.

In times like these, it is important to come together. We extend our deepest gratitude to the first responders, and to the many community members who showed solidarity by offering support, donating blood, and caring for one another in the aftermath.

On the weekend Premier Eby spoke of the many Filipino people who make up our province's workforce, and especially their vital work as professionals in health care, long-term care, community health and childcare. Indeed, many members of the Filipino community are members of the BCGEU through these professions and are active in our union.

As we move forward together, the BCGEU stands in support and solidarity with Filipino-Canadians and all those affected by this tragedy.





