September 7, 2025

BCGEU to Announce Escalation of Job Action at Surrey Picket Line



SURREY, B.C. – BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) president and public service bargaining committee chair, Paul Finch, will be available to media tomorrow at the Surrey picket line to announce the next phase of escalating job action in the ongoing public service strike.

Monday marks the fifth consecutive day of picketing following the launch of job action last Tuesday.

Event details:

Date : Monday, September 8, 2025

: Monday, September 8, 2025 Time : 10am – 11am

: 10am – 11am Location : 10470 152nd Street, Surrey

: 10470 152nd Street, Surrey Who : BCGEU president Paul Finch will be available for interviews.

: BCGEU president Paul Finch will be available for interviews. Visuals: Unionized workers of B.C.'s public service with colourful union flags walking the picket line

The BCGEU's public service bargaining unit represents more than 34,000 members, making it one of the largest in the province. Negotiations between the BCGEU and the BC Public Service Agency (PSA) began on January 22, 2025, but broke down on July 18, 2025.

On August 29, the union issued 72-hour strike notice following a strike authorization vote in which 92.7% of members voted in favour of job action. Public service members began strike action on September 2, 2025.

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604.442.2289

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





