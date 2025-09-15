MEDIA ADVISORY



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 15, 2025

BCGEU to announce strike escalation to strategic sector

Victoria, B.C. – September 15, 2025 – BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) president and public service bargaining committee chair Paul Finch, along with Melissa Moroz, Professional Employees Association (PEA) Executive Director and lead negotiator, will be available to media on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 to announce a new escalation in the public sector strike.



Details



· Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

· Who: Paul Finch, President, BCGEU and Melissa Moroz, Executive Director, PEA

· Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

· Place: 1810 Blanchard Street, Victoria

· Format: Media availability on the picket line

Please note that there will not be any spokespeople available on other lines on Tuesday. See below for contact details to request an interview with BCGEU spokespeople or members.



Context



Today marks the beginning of the third week of BCGEU job action following a breakdown in negotiations for a new collective agreement covering more than 34,000 provincial public service workers. Currently, more than 6,000 members are participating in job action at worksites across B.C.

Negotiations with the Public Service Agency began on January 22, 2025, but reached impasse last month after the agreement expired on March 31. Members are demanding wages that keep pace with the cost of living, fair access to telework, a modernized contract, and limits on non-union managers. Job action will continue to escalate until government returns to the table with a fair offer.

