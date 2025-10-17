Media Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 17, 2025

VANCOUVER – The BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) announced today that its Public Service Bargaining Committee has agreed to enter non-binding mediation with the Government of British Columbia, with respected mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers facilitating the process.

The decision follows a request from government late Thursday afternoon and comes after seven weeks of province-wide strike action by more than 25,000 public service workers.

"Public service workers have been steadfast and united in their call for a fair deal," said BCGEU President Paul Finch. "Their solidarity and determination have brought government back to the table. Mediation represents a next step toward resolving this dispute in a way that respects the vital work our members do every day."

The parties expect mediation to begin as soon as possible. While mediation proceeds, BCGEU members will maintain picket lines across the province to demonstrate continued resolve.

As the process is non-binding, any tentative agreement reached through mediation will be presented to BCGEU members for a vote before it is finalized.

"Public service is at the heart of who these members are, and they do not take the decision to strike lightly, but they cannot afford to keep falling behind financially. More than half of BCGEU public service workers have considered leaving their jobs because of affordability concerns. Our goal remains clear as we enter mediation," said Finch. "We're committed to exploring every option to achieve a fair and respectful agreement for our members."

The BCGEU will continue to provide updates as mediation progresses.

Key Facts

On September 29, government returned to the bargaining table-but its offer was virtually unchanged from the one members overwhelmingly rejected before job action began.

government returned to the bargaining table-but its offer was virtually unchanged from the one members overwhelmingly rejected before job action began. The BCGEU is seeking a 4% general wage increase per year for two years -a fair proposal that keeps up with rising costs and reflects the value of public service work.

-a fair proposal that keeps up with rising costs and reflects the value of public service work. Government's current offer remains at 2% per year for two years, well below inflation and out of step with the cost of living.

well below inflation and out of step with the cost of living. Since 2016, overall wages in B.C. have risen 40.6%, while public service wages have increased just 27.2% -a 13.4-point gap.

while public service wages have increased just -a A recent Leger poll performed in September 2025 found that 81 per cent of British Columbians support wage increases at or above inflation for public service workers.

Without fair pay, government risks losing the skilled, dedicated workers who deliver vital public services-from wildfire crews and social workers to sheriffs, court clerks, and frontline administrative professionals.

-30-

For more information, contact BCGEU Communications:

Nadja Komnenic: [email protected] | 604.442.2289

Media backgrounder, photos and videos from the strike for media use:

https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





UWU/MoveUP