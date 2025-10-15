Media Advisory FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 15, 2025





BCGEU to join PEA at major job action announcement

VICTORIA – BCGEU President Paul Finch will join Melissa Moroz, Executive Director of the Professional Employees Association (PEA), and BC Federation of Labour (BCFED) President Sussanne Skidmore for a press conference on Thursday, October 16, to announce a major escalation of job action by the PEA.

The PEA returned to the bargaining table yesterday to discuss the provincial government's latest wage proposal-3.5 percent over two years-but talks broke down quickly after the government failed to present a revised or improved monetary offer.

The PEA and the BCGEU are united in calling on the B.C. government to respect and fairly compensate public service workers whose work keeps B.C. running.



Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025 Time: 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Location: 525 and 545 Superior Street, Victoria, B.C. Format: Press conference with media availability Who:

Paul Finch, President, BCGEU Melissa Moroz, Executive Director, PEA Sussanne Skidmore, President, BCFED





This is now the seventh week of job action by public service workers represented by both the BCGEU and the PEA, with over 1,000 PEA members and nearly 25,000 BCGEU members on picket lines across the province. The BCGEU continues to uphold all essential service requirements but warns that government inaction is deepening the impact on communities across the province. A full list of striking BCGEU worksites is available here.

The BCGEU's Public Service Bargaining Committee remains ready to return to the table as soon as government presents a fair, revised wage offer. It has now been two and a half weeks since talks broke down.

Media Contact:

BCGEU Communications

Nadja Komnenic | [email protected] | 604-442-2289

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service

Photos: BCGEU members on strike





