The local 812 local election nomination period opened on December 20th 2021. Nominations closed at the Jan 20th 2022, general membership meeting at 6:00pm.



No nominations were received for Local 812.

The following local executive positions are vacant:

Chairperson

First Vice-Chairperson

Second Vice-Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large

Young Worker

The BCGEU Local Elections Manual states the following in regard to Local Elections:



"….. Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated……"



This means, that any member of the local in good standing can submit a completed nomination form for any of the above-mentioned vacant local executive positions. The local is notified when a nomination is received, and three days is given for any other nominations. If no other nominations are received for the vacant position- the nominee will be acclaimed into the position.



Included with this notice is information of the local executive nominations and a nomination form for ease of reference. Additionally, please also see included Local Executive-Roles & Responsibilities.



The Local Executive assists the membership, conducts the business of the local, participates in the Cross Component Committee, carries the wishes of the local membership to the provincial component table and more.



Local Officers are provided training and resources.



If you have questions about any of the vacant local executive positions, don't hesitate to contact your Component Vice President - Scott De Long at [email protected] or contact your local Union office.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download local executive – roles and responsibilities here





UWU/MoveUP