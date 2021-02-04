BCGEU West Kootenay area office - Secretary

BCGEU WEST KOOTENAY AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

February 4, 2021

POSITION: SECRETARY

GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MOVEUP AGREEMENT

A secretary is required to provide secretarial support to the staff representative in the West Kootenay Area Office.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful applicant will perform Level 5 duties as assigned. Duties to include: processing a variety of documents on a personal computer including, collective agreements, meeting notices, bargaining bulletins, grievance letters, leaves of absence and general correspondence; calculating calendar deadlines for grievances, Notice to Bargain letters, appeals and expedited arbitrations, balancing and maintaining a petty cash fund, making purchases and issuing cheques from imprest account, reconciling monthly bank statements, calculating charge backs to Components/Locals; coordinating, preparing and distributing materials for strike/ratification votes and elections; assisting component/local executive in performing their duties such as stewards/retirees' banquets; arranging for union observers to attend selection panels upon members' requests; maintaining a filing system such as grievances, appeals, local, component, cross-component, stewards/officer information; responding to telephone inquiries and receiving visitors such as members, Staff Representatives, senior Labour and Management Personnel, Provincial Executive; scheduling appointments; making travel and hotel arrangements; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; keyboarding 60-70 wpm; experience and knowledge of database management; accounting/payroll experience a definite asset; an aptitude for organization and detail; excellent interpersonal skills; good telephone manner and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters by 5:00 pm, Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP