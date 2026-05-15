BCGEU Wildfire Sector Council News

2026 Bulletin 1

Things may seem quiet on the communications front, but the Wildfire Sector Council has been hard at work in the first part of 2026 and we have a few updates we'd like to share with our members.

Sector Council Structure

Last fall Sebastian Kallos became the Component 20 Vice President in addition to already holding the Chair position for the Sector Council. After balancing the responsibilities for both positions for a few months, he made the decision to step down from the Chair. His commitment to supporting our members to the best of his abilities is what drove the decision as this will allow him to focus his attention and efforts more fully into his Vice President role while enabling another person to fill the Chair role and to focus solely on the initiatives and efforts within the Sector Councils scope.



To fill the Chair position, an election was held within the Sector Council membership and Brad Litke was the successful candidate and has accepted the role moving forward.

Election coming soon

Several of the Sector Council members have moved on to new positions or new work locations over the last few months which has created some vacancies in regions. In the coming months we'll be running an election to fill these vacancies. Please stay tuned for more information about the vacancies and election process.



If your new to BC Wildfire Service and wondering what the Sector Council is – read more about the Sector Council from a previous bulletin.

What you had to say

At the end of 2025 the Sector Council sent out a survey to our members. We received 83 responses. The most common themes that were raised in the survey were: improved pay and position classification, first responder/emergency services designation, pension time frames and frustration for the WA position not having any clarity and frustration over Crew Leaders being converted to full time. We feel it's important to note that the Wildfire Sector Council was not established in time to influence public sector bargaining during the most recent round. Although the BC Wildfire Service achieved several significant gains at the bargaining table, the Sector Council was not involved in those discussions. In a future bulletin we'll discuss how the Sector Council is working to support members in addressing the concerns that came out of the finalized agreements as well as concerns raised for topics unrelated to the last round of bargaining. Below is a brief summary of the responses by component, work location and years of service.

Subcommittee Updates

Political Action subcommittee

At the end of February, the subcommittee went to Ottawa and with the support from Patrick Weiler Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, hosted a breakfast meeting for Members of Parliament and Senators to advocated for our concerns regarding the misclassification of wildland firefighters in the National Occupational Classification (NOC) system, the need for preventative health screening, and the federal government's role in wildfire response. You can read more about it in the media release.

Over the course of a week, the subcommittee met and shared stories from the front lines and our ideas for solutions with almost 30 individuals, members of Parliament, Senators and policy officials who all have a role to play in supporting change around the issues we raised.

You can read the full bulletin here.

Article 29 Wildfire subcommittee

This subcommittee has now started back up. With the restructuring of the subcommittee at the end of last year to ensure all three components were represented, the updated structure is two seats for Comp 20, one seat for Comp 12 and one seat for Comp 6. The employee union representatives are: Sebastian Kallos (Comp 20), Dimitri Vaisius (Comp 20), Nicole Bonnett (Comp 12), Kaitlyn Bailey (Comp 6) and Kelly Hutchinson as the union Staff Representative. For the employer, the representatives are David Greer (Executive Director), Kurtis Isfeld (HQ Director of Fire Centres), Jerrad Schroeder (KFC DFCM) and Sue Pearce (NWFC DFCM programs). Topics for the first meeting included:

Maternity Policy: The conversation is ongoing, with an end goal of establishing transparency around the processes for individuals and their supervisors.

Wildfire Assistants: While we will continue to advocate for this position and the individuals who fill the role, there is no indication that the employer has plans to change the seasonality of the role or provide a future state vision in the near future.

Personal phone use: Not supported at this time but the conversation remains open and as technology use and expectations change this may be revisited.

Intermediate First Aid stipend: Will remain as is at this time.

As the subcommittee meets, further updates on topics and progress will be provided.

We want to keep in touch with you!

If you didn’t receive this email directly to your personal inbox please take the time to fill our this form: BCGEU Wildfire Sector Council - Email sign up – Fill out form. We’re working with the BCGEU Communications team to ensure our BC Wildfire Service members email contacts are up to date so that you can be directly kept in the loop on initiatives and communications from both the broader BCGEU, your component and the Wildfire Sector Council. Please note that your personal email is required for union related communications.

Sincerely,

BCGEU Wildfire Sector Council Chair

Brad Litke



UWU/MoveUP