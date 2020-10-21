Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
BCGEU wins stronger negotiating position for members at Retirement Concepts
Published on October 21, 2020
Our union is pleased to share that we have succeeded in bringing all members working at nine Well Being Services/Retirement Concepts across B.C. to a common table for the next round of collective agreement negotiations.
By consolidating bargaining, our collective power will better enable us to address issues that are common across Retirement Concepts worksites. This includes chronic under-staffing, high rates of staff burnout and injury and a crisis in recruitment and retention – all resulting in care deficiencies for seniors. As well, this new leverage puts us in a stronger negotiating position when it comes to wages, benefits and fighting to secure pensions for workers at all nine worksites.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into its second wave, you have the responsibility of caring for those most vulnerable to the virus. Your work has been so important and the challenges have been enormous, but these challenges have also created momentum for change.
There is now widespread public support to address issues facing B.C.'s seniors' care system. There are proposals from government to make significant improvements such as making wage levelling permanent. And now when we go to the table in 2022 as a consolidated bargaining unit, we'll be in a far stronger position to continue fighting for the conditions you, and the seniors you care for deserve.
In solidarity,
Mahen Ramdharry, VP, Component 4 Sean Antrim, Staff Representative