Giving ‘Heart and Soul.’ A Status Report on BC’s Health-Care Workers

Union leaders say B.C.’s health-care workers have seen some minor improvements but there’s a long way to go before they feel respected, valued and safe.

Ahead of Labour Day, The Tyee spoke with leaders from the BC Nurses’ Union, which represents 48,000 members; the BC General Employees’ Union, which represents 90,000 members, of which 20,500 work in health care; and the Hospital Employees’ Union, with more than 60,000 members.

Health-care workers are still feeling overworked, undervalued and pushed towards burnout, both leaders said.

BCGEU, which represents health science professionals such as social workers, counsellors, care aids and administrative staff in facilities, says members are starting to see some workload relief as provincial programs that focus on recruitment and retainment increase staffing numbers in remote and rural areas, said Scott De Long, vice-president of community health with the BCGEU.

Read full article at the link: here

