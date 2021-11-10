The election process is now completed for the BCIT – Faculty Bargaining Committee:

Cory Langford – Chairperson

Tamara Pongracz – Committee member

Erich Moeller - Committee member

Steve Holding - Committee member

Congratulations to the successful candidates and thank you to all the nominees for letting your name stand for election. We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the New Year.



In solidarity,

Linsay Buss



Staff Representative – Negotiations



