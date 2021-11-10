The election process is now completed for the BCIT – Faculty Bargaining Committee:
- Cory Langford – Chairperson
- Tamara Pongracz – Committee member
- Erich Moeller - Committee member
- Steve Holding - Committee member
Congratulations to the successful candidates and thank you to all the nominees for letting your name stand for election. We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the New Year.
In solidarity,
Linsay Buss
Staff Representative – Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
